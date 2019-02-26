Hartford Public High School Celebrates Black History Month

HARTFORD — Hartford Public High School on Wednesday will continue its celebration of Black History Month with musical guest, Kymberli Joye.

Joye was a semi-finalist on the NBC show, The Voice.

The Windsor native will be joined by Andre Gray, an inventor and internet pioneer who created the Ringtone and the Ringback.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the school library and auditorium located at 55 Forrest St in Hartford.

At 8:00 a.m. in the school library, students will meet and discuss their future goals with Hartford professionals and community leaders.

At 9:00 a.m., students will be invited to the auditorium to hear Joye sing and to hear a keynote speech from Gray.

The presentation follows Monday’s events which featured Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and Connecticut State Troubadour Nekita Waller,