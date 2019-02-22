Hartford Police Identify City’s Fifth Homicide Victim, Make Arrest

HARTFORD — Hartford Police identified the man who was stabbed and killed with a knife Thursday, the city’s fifth homicide in 2019.

At a news conference on Friday, police said Mayceo Montford, 44, of Hartford stabbed Shawn Bates, 40.

Police responded to 2327 Main St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday after calls about a fight with a knife.

Upon arrival, police found Bates with several lacerations and stab wounds. Bates was transported to St. Francis hospital and pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a Montford was taken into custody after officers found a knife they believe was used in the stabbing assault.

The case is the capital city’s 4th homicide this week and the total of five homicides in 2019.