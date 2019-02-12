Share |

Veterans to Host an Evening of Comedy to Benefit Veterans

BRIDGEPORT — Veterans will be helping veterans when three comedians perform on March 8.

Homes for the Brave, Treehouse Comedy Productions, and Funny4Funds will present a lively and memorable night out at the Third Annual “For Veterans By Veterans” Comedy Night, hosted at Vazzano’s Four Seasons at 337 Kenyon St. in Stratford.

The “For Veterans By Veterans” Comedy Night features a buffet dinner, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, and a hilarious lineup of professional comics, all of whom are U.S. Military Veterans.

Jay Are Adams (US Navy, served 2000-2016), Rich Carucci (US Army, served 1983-1986), and Jody Sloane (US Coast Guard, served 1985-1989) are scheduled to perform. Proceeds raised from the event will fund programs and services that assist homeless veterans to get back on their feet, organizers said.

Opening its doors in 2002, Homes for the Brave is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe housing, case management, vocational services, and life skills coaching to homeless individuals, primarily veterans.

Money raised from the Comedy Night will benefit HFTB’s offerings. To date, the organization has served over 1,250 individuals.

Tickets are $75 per person and tables of 10 can be purchased for $750. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for dinner and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. To purchase your tickets or for more information visit www.homesforthebrave.org/comedynight or call (203) 338-0669.

