Hartford Officials Invite Residents to Apply for Grants to Combat Blight

HARTFORD — Hartford officials want city residents to join in its fight against blight.

The city is now accepting applications for $1,000 grants offered to help combat blight in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, an initiative to encourage grassroots participation in the Love Your Block program.

The grant application is here. Applications are due on March 1 at 5 p.m.

Residents can use the grant to get supplies for local projects.

The grant opportunity comes after Hartford received $25,000 Love Your Block award in 2018 for the Frog Hollow neighborhood. The neighborhood also has two AmeriCorps VISTA members working with residents.

All this is a part of Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin’s plan to combat blight. So far the city has a Blight Remediation Team that works with Neighborhood Revitalization Groups to target properties around the city. There’s also a $5 million funded Land Bank, which is expected to use its authority to acquire and rehabilitate properties.

The NRZ is very excited about the LYB program and the many creative ideas our neighbors present to help improve the neighborhood,” said Aaron Gill, who chairs the Frog Hollow Neighborhood Revitalization Zone. “We encourage all of our neighbors to submit mini-grant applications and participate in the program.”