By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Hartford State Rep. Brandon McGee on Monday announced his candidacy for mayor.

The Hartford native kicked off his campaign on Barbour Street, calling for a united city of different enclaves pitted against each other.

McGee, 34, was recently elected to serve a fourth term as a two-town representative in the General Assembly. He said his run as mayor is a natural progression from his current position as a legislator because he has fought for education equity, fair housing and blight remediation.

He said he wants to tackle inequalities and spur economic development in neighborhoods, not just downtown Hartford.

“I want to create a city that embraces each and every resident and creates the conditions for them to succeed,” McGee said.

McGee currently serves as the chairman of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus. A Democrat, his bid for City Hall comes one week after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced his reelection campaign.

Both McGee and Bronin will face other challengers in the Sept. 10 primary. So far, Hartford Board of Education Chairman Craig Stallings, J. Stan McCauley and Aaron Lewis have filed papers to run for mayor. The general election is Nov. 5.