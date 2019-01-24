Connecticut Science Center to Host Technovation

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Science Center will launch a Technovation program on Jan. 26 and is inviting girls 10-18 to join in.

The global technology education program will have girls create a mobile application that addresses a problem in their own community.

The Center will be hosting the event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Through Technovation, girls will learn the skills to become tech entrepreneurs and leaders while creating apps that can make a difference. No prior coding experience is necessary to join and participate.

The global program officially launched Jan. 7, 2019 and will accept submissions through April 23, 2019.

In 2018, 23 girls from Northeast Connecticut were a part of the nearly 20,000 girls worldwide registered to participate in Technovation across more than 100 countries. Participants develop mobile apps and startups addressing societal problems including the environment, equality, food safety and drug addiction.

Girls participating in the Northeast will be supported by the Connecticut Science Center whose employees will mentor them as they plan, develop and build a mobile app company.