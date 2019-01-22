Urban League of Greater Hartford Hires New President

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — The Urban League of Greater Hartford has a new president: David J. Hopkins.

Hopkins, a primary care executive from Pittsburgh, was selected after a nationwide search. His first day was Jan. 15.

Urban League Board Chair Paul Dworkin said the search committee was fortunate to have recruited Hopkins from a large and extremely talented pool of national and local candidates.

“All who met with him were impressed by his leadership qualities and experience, his knowledge and educational background, his personal qualities and interpersonal skills and his passion and vision. We look forward to introducing David to our community.”

Hopkins is the former CEO of Primary Care Health Services, Inc, which is based in Pittsburgh, PA. At PCHS, he managed a $12 million budget and a staff of 150. He also worked as Senior Vice President at PNC Bank, where he financed projects for public entities.

He received his BA in Economics from Guilford College and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business. He is currently a Ph.D. candidate at Pittsburgh’s Point Park University, where he is majoring in community engagement, advocacy and policy.

Hopkins said he was “humbled and honored to have been selected.”

“For more than 100 years, the Urban League has been esteemed for promoting economic, political and social equity, while boldly advocating for the empowerment, inclusion and interests of African Americans. I am excited to be a part of this work and look forward to joining the staff, partners and stakeholders in fulfilling our mission to reduce economic disparities in Greater Hartford.”

Hopkins replaced Adrienne Cochrane who served the League from 2010 t0 2018.