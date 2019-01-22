Archdiocese of Hartford Releases Names of Clergy Members Accused of Sexual Abuse

By Rose Mendes, Staff Writer
HARTFORD — The Archdiocese of Hartford released the names of clergy members accused of sexual abuse and disclosed it paid $50.6 million to settle 142 lawsuits.
Archbishop Leonard P. Blair and the Office of Safe Environment of the Archdiocese of Hartford published the information on Tuesday.
Of the 142 settled claims, 29 clergy members were involved and three priests from other dioceses.
According to the Archdiocese, 98 percent of settlements occurred for abuse before 1990. In the last 20 years, two priests were criminally charged and prosecuted.
Since 1953, 36 archdiocesan clergy have been accused. That number includes six priests accused of sexual misconduct while they were assigned to Hartford.
Blair said the Archdiocese hired retired state Superior Court Judge Antonio Robaina to conduct an independent investigation into claims of sexual abuse from 1953 to present and to detail the Archdiocese’s response.
The Archdiocese release comes amid a wave of sexual abuse allegations in the country. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced earlier that it would adopt concrete measures to address the sexual abuse crisis.
The following priests were accused of sexual abuse, according to the Archdiocese of Hartford:
Altermatt, Gregory – Ordination 3/27/1976
Assistant Pastor, Incarnation, Wethersfield
Assistant Pastor, St. Timothy, West Hartford
Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Waterbury
Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury
In residence, Our Lady of Victory, West Haven
Chaplain, St. Raphael Hospital, New Haven
Removed from ministry, 2/3/2012
A civil case is pending
Buckley, Joseph – Ordination 5/21/1932
Assistant Pastor, St. Vincent, East Haven
Assistant Pastor, St. Agnes, Niantic
Pastor, St. Therese, Stony Creek (Branford)
Administrator, St. Mary, Newington
Pastor, St. Mary, Newington
Retired 5/14/1970
Died in 1975 before the single claim against him was received in 2003.
Bzdyra, Stephen – Ordination 11/10/1979
Assistant Pastor, St. Stanislaus, Meriden
Co-Pastor, St. Francis, New Haven
Co-Pastor St. George, Guilford
Temp. Administrator, St. Joseph, Suffield
Assistant, St. Mary, Milford
Assistant, St. Rita, Hamden
Pastor, SS Peter & Paul Wallingford
Chaplain, Cheshire Correctional Institute
Pastor, St. Hedwig, Union City (Residence)
Administrator, St. Stanislaus, Waterbury
Chaplain, Cheshire Correctional Institute (continued), while in residence, St. Hedwig, Union City
Temporary Administrator, St. Margaret Waterbury
Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour
Removed from ministry, 7/8/2010
Laicized 5/4/2018
Clarkin, Herbert – Ordination 5/7/1959
Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Beacon Falls
Assistant Pastor, St Paul, Glastonbury
Faculty, East Catholic High School, Manchester
In residence, Mt. St. Joseph Academy, West Hartford
Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Waterbury
Pastor, St. Bernard, Tariffville
Chaplain, with ministry restricted exclusively to St. Mary Home, West Hartford
Removed from ministry, subsequent to retirement, 4/29/2002
Died 12/29/2010
Crowley, Stephen – Ordination 5/19/1955
Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Waterville
Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Hartford
Assistant Pastor, St. Bridget, Cheshire
Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Pompeii, East Haven
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
Temp. Assistant, St. George, Guilford
Assistant Pastor, St. George Guilford
Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington
Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington
Pastor Emeritus, and assisting in parishes
Temp. Administrator, Ascension, Hamden
Removed from ministry, 6/11/2002
Sentenced to a life of “prayer and penance” by the Holy See in Rome, 10/21/2015
Died 8/11/2016
Doyle, Robert – Ordination 5/30/1935
Assistant Pastor, St Peter, Hartford
Associate Superintendent, Diocesan Office of Schools
Superintendent of Schools
Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford
Pastor, Sacred Heart, Wethersfield
Died 12/18/1975 before the single claim against him was received in 2009
Ferguson, Ivan – Ordination 5/6/1970
Auxiliary Priest of the Missionaries of the Holy Apostles in an Apostolic Vicariate in the Diocese of St. Joseph of the Amazon, Peru
Faculty, Northwest Catholic High School
In residence, St. Bernard, Tariffville
Incardinated (became a priest of the Archdiocese of Hartford), 2/9/1979
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
Assistant Pastor, St. Matthew, Forestville
Chaplain, Hartford Hospital; in residence at St. Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford
Removed from ministry, 3/4/1993
Died 12/16/2002
Foley, Stephen – Ordination 5/4/1967
Assistant Pastor, Christ the King, Bloomfield
Assistant Pastor, St. Robert Bellarmine, Windsor Locks
Assistant Pastor, St. Timothy, West Hartford
Pastor, St. Dunstan, Glastonbury
Removed from ministry, 8/18/1993
Laicized 4/29/2016
Glynn, Thomas – Ordination 6/29/1938
Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Wethersfield
Assistant Pastor, Corpus Christi, Wethersfield
Chaplain, United States Navy,
Instructor, Mt. St. Joseph Academy, West Hartford
Chaplain, House of Good Shepherd, Hartford
Pastor, St. Boniface, New Haven
Pastor, St. Matthew, Forestville
Administrator, Holy Trinity, Wallingford
Pastor, Holy Trinity, Wallingford
Administrator, St. Clare, East Haven
Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven
Pastor Emeritus, St. Joseph, Meriden
Pastor Emeritus, assisting in various parishes
Retired, 11/1/1987
Died 1/25/1993
Gotta, Paul – Ordination 5/20/2006
Temp. Assistant, St. Margaret, Madison
Assistant Pastor, St. John the Evangelist, Watertown
Part-time Chaplain, Sacred Heart High School, Waterbury
Assistant Pastor, St. Rita, Hamden
Temp. Administrator, St. Rita, Hamden
Assistant Pastor, St. Rita, Hamden
Sacramental Minister, SCSU, New Haven
Administrator, St. Catherine, Broad Brook/St. Philip E. Windsor
Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi, Naugatuck – in addition to continuing as Administrator for St. Catherine, Broad Brook/St. Philip E. Windsor
Removed from ministry, 7/12/2013
A canonical process is underway
Graham, John – Ordination 12/8/1931
Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury
Assistant Pastor, St. Anthony, Hartford
Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Danbury
On Leave, One Year
Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Thompsonville
Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Hamden
Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury
Administrator, St. Bernadette, New Haven, in residence at SS. Peter and Paul, Waterbury
Resigned Pastorate
Assistant Pastor, Ss. Peter and Paul, Waterbury
Retired, 1974
Died 12/11/1983 before the single claim against him was received in 2003
Hussey, Philip – Ordination 5/26/1938
Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Waterbury
Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford
Pastor, St. Bartholomew, Manchester
Died 1/17/1978 before the claims against him were received
Hyland, Edward – Ordination 5/4/1967
Temp. Chaplain, Hartford, Hospital
Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Bristol
Assistant Pastor, St. Therese, North Haven
Chaplain, Hospital of St. Raphael, New Haven
Appointed Coordinator of the Hospital Apostolate
Co-Pastor, St, Francis, Naugatuck
Temp. Assistant Pastor Holy Trinity, Wallingford
Temp. Assistant Pastor St. Joseph, Bristol
Co-Pastor, St. Gabriel, Windsor
Pastor, SS. Peter & Paul, Waterbury
Removed from ministry, 7/26/2002
Laicized 4/29/2016
Lacy, Joseph – Ordination 3/19/1938
Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, New Britain
Chaplain, United States Army
Student in Rome
Chaplain, St. Agnes Home, West Hartford
Pastor, St. Michael, Hartford
Chancellor
Administrator, St. Luke, Hartford
Pastor, St. Luke, Hartford
Pastor Emeritus, St. Luke, Hartford
Retired, 11/1/1987
Died 5/18/1990 before any claims against him were received
Ladamus, Robert – Ordination 5/23/1970
Assistant Pastor, St. Francis Xavier, Waterbury
Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Victory, West Haven
Assistant Pastor, St. John Vianney, West Haven
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Milford
Temp. Administrator, Christ the Redeemer, Milford
Pastor, Christ the Redeemer, Milford
Resigned Pastorate, Christ the Redeemer, Milford
Unassigned for health reasons
Retired 7/1/1998 before any claims against him were received
Died 11/8/2012
Maguire, Felix – Ordination 5/18/1950
Assistant, St. Augustine, North Branford
Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Mystic
Temp. Assistant, St. Thomas, Goshen
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Magdalen, Oakville
Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence, West Haven
Assistant Pastor, St. Pius X, Wolcott
Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury
Pastor, St. John Fisher, Marlborough
On Leave, Three Months
Pastor, St. Mary Derby
Pastor, St. Theresa, North Haven
Retired, 1992
Removed from ministry, 1992
Died 7/13/2008
Manspeaker, Terry – Ordination 11/24/1990
(Transitional Deacon – en route to priestly ordination)
Released as a seminarian from the Archdiocese of Washington, 1989
Granted candidacy for Holy Orders in the Archdiocese of Hartford, 1990
Seminarian assignment, St. Augustine, Seymour
Deacon, St. Lucy Parish, Waterbury
Removed from ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford, 5/15/1992
McGann, Richard – Ordination 5/23/1970
Assistant Pastor, St. Gregory, Bristol
Chaplain, Hartford Hospital
Director Pastoral Ministry, St. Paul High School, Bristol
Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy, Plainville
Removed from ministry, 6/14/2005
Sentenced to a life of “prayer and penance” by the Holy See in Rome, 5/24/2016
McSheffery, Daniel – Ordination 5/10/1956
Temp. Assistant, St. Ann, Avon
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Branford
Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford
Pastor, St George, Guilford
Pastor, St. Augustine, North Branford
Removed from ministry, 5/10/2002
Died 6/15/2014
Mitchell, Peter – Ordination 5/3/1951
Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Mystic
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
Leave of Absence for work in Archdiocese of Santa Fe
Assistant Pastor, St. John the Evangelist, West Hartford
Assistant Pastor, St. Aedan, New Haven
Assistant Pastor, Assumption, Woodbridge
Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven
Residence, St. Mary, Branford
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Branford
Chaplain, St. Francis Hospital, Hartford
Pastor Emeritus, St. Mary, Derby
Removed from ministry subsequent to retirement, 12/31/2001
Died 5/20/2016
Muha, Edward – Ordination 12/22/1945
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Newington
Assistant Pastor, SS Cyril and Methodius, Bridgeport
Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy, Plainville
Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Waterville
Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, New Haven
Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Terryville
Pastor Emeritus, Immaculate Conception, Terryville
Died 2/11/2002 before the single claim against him was received in 2004
Nash, Howard – Ordination 1/15/1961
Assistant Pastor, Holy Infant, Orange
Temp Co-Pastor, St. Michael, Hartford
Assistant Pastor, St. Agnes, Woodmont
Co-Pastor, St. Bernadette, New Haven
Temp Administrator, St. Casimir, New Haven
Administrator, St. Bernadette, New Haven
Pastor, St. Bernadette, New Haven
Died 10/28/2001 before the single claim against him was received in 2003
O’Connor, John T. – Ordination 6/29/1946
Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas, Southington
Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Newington
Pastor, Holy Spirit, Newington
Pastor Emeritus, St. Dominic, Southington
Died 12/1/2003 before any claims against him were received
Paul, Raymond – Ordination 5/19/1955
Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Kensington
Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas, Waterbury
Assistant Pastor, St. Barnabas, North Haven
Temp. Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury
Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury
Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, North Branford
Assistant Pastor, St. George, Guilford
Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour
Assistant Pastor, Holy Rosary, Ansonia
Removed from ministry, 2/21/1996
Died, 7/4/2008
Paturzo, Louis – Ordination 5/26/1973
Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Waterbury
Assistant Pastor, Blessed Sacrament, Hamden
Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Hartford
Temp. Administrator, Sacred Heart, Hartford
Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford
Temp. Administrator, St. John Evangelist, West Hartford
On Leave, Two Months
Assistant Pastor, St Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford
Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, New Britain
Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph & St. Anthony, Bristol
Chaplain, State of CT Department of Corrections
Removed from ministry in 2002
Laicized in 2008
Perrault, Arthur – Ordination 5/7/1964
Assistant Pastor, St. Bernard, Sharon
Assistant Pastor, Blessed Sacrament, East Hartford
On Leave, Two Weeks;
Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, New Haven
Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Naugatuck;
On Leave, Via Coeli, New Mexico
Removed from ministry in 1965, and sent for evaluation and treatment at a facility in New Mexico.
In 1967, following treatment in New Mexico, Perrault, at his request, was excardinated (ceased to be a priest) from the Archdiocese of Hartford and, at the request of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, was incardinated (became a priest) of that Archdiocese.
Przybylo, William – Ordination 5/23/1968
Temp. Assistant, St. Bernard, Sharon
Assistant Pastor, SS. Peter & Paul, Wallingford
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
Assistant Pastor, Holy Cross, New Britain
Spiritual Director, St. Paul High School, Bristol
Vice principal, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, New Britain
Principal, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, New Britain
Pastor, SS. Cyril & Methodius, Hartford
Removed from ministry, 9/22/2008
Sentenced to a life of “prayer and penance” by the Holy See in Rome, 10/21/2015
Raffaeta, George – Ordination 5/10/1956
Temp. Administrator, Immaculate Conception, New Hartford
Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Lourdes, Waterbury
Assistant Pastor, St. Bernard, Hazardville
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby
Chaplain, Hartford Hospital, Hartford
Temp. Administrator, St. Monica, Northford
Assistant Pastor, St. George, Guilford
Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour
Pastor, Holy Infant, Orange
Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Meriden
Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven
Pastor Emeritus, St. Francis, New Britain
Pastor Emeritus, St. Paul, West Haven
Pastor Emeritus, St. Agnes, Woodmont
Retired, 1/1/2001
Removed from ministry, 5/23/2002
Died 5/26/2010
Reardon, Edward – Ordination 5/14/1931
Assistant Pastor, St. Anthony, Hartford
Sick Leave
Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Canaan
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Greenwich
Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, New London
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, New London
Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas the Apostle, West Hartford
Administrator, St. Bernard, Hazardville
Pastor, St. Bernard, Hazardville
Pastor, St. James, Manchester
Pastor Emeritus, St. James, Manchester
Retired, 6/11/1979
Died 5/23/1991 before the single claim was received in 2004
Renkiewicz, Adolph – Ordination 5/10/1956
Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, New Britain
Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Devon
Assistant Pastor, St. Casimir, Terryville
Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Southington
Assistant Pastor, Holy Cross, New Britain
Pastor, St. Adalbert, Enfield
Pastor, St. Stanislaus, Meriden
On Leave, Holy Family Monastery
Chaplain, with ministry restricted exclusively to the Felician Sisters Motherhouse, Enfield
Died 8/17/2015
Rozint, Joseph – Ordination 5/4/1967
Temp. Assistant, St. Mary, Milford
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Milford
Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Glastonbury
Co-Pastor, St. Thomas, Waterbury
Co-Pastor, St. Gertrude, Windsor
Co-Pastor/Administrator, St. Rita, Hamden
Pastor, Ascension, Hamden
Abandoned the ministry in 1993 before any claims against him were received
Died 4/30/2009
Shea, Robert E. – Ordination 5/22/1941
Assistant, St. Mary, Portland
Assistant, St. Patrick, Thompsonville
Assistant, St. Mary, New Britain
Assistant, St. Patrick, Waterbury
Pastor, St. Patrick, Waterbury
Retired 7/1/1992
Died 6/21/1995 before any claims against him were received
Shiner, Kenneth – Ordination 5/22/1971
Assistant, Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford
Assistant Pastor, St. Brigid, Elmwood
Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Fatima, Yalesville
Co-Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi, New Britain
Pastor, St. Elizabeth, Branford
Pastor, St. Mary, Unionville
Resigned Pastorate 10/30/2000
Removed from ministry, 6/25/2001
Laicized 4/29/2016
Tissera, (Wamakulasuriya) Edward – Ordination 1/22/1989
Priest of the Diocese of Chilaw, Sri Lanka
Assistant Pastor, St. Peter Claver, West Hartford
Assistant Pastor, St. Martha, Enfield
Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, New Britain
Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph/St. Maurice, New Britain
Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick/St. Joseph, Waterbury
Administrator, St. Bernard, Tariffville
Incardinated (became a priest of the Archdiocese of Hartford) 9/29/2010
Removed from ministry, 7/21/2011
Laicized, 5/29/2018
Werpechowski, Felix – Ordination 5/25/1929
Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Church, Middletown
Assistant Pastor, Holy Cross, New Britain
Assistant Pastor, Holy Name, Stamford
Assistant Pastor, St. Hedwig, Union City
Chaplain, US Army
Assistant Pastor, Holy Name, Stamford
Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas, Thomaston
Pastor, St. Paul, Greenwich
Pastor, Holy Name, Stamford
Retired, 5/31/1971
Died 1/22/1972 before any claims against him were received
Zizka, Peter – Ordination 5/24/1975
Assistant Pastor, Holy Spirit, Newington
Chaplain, Connecticut National Guard
Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Glastonbury
Assistant Pastor, St. Margaret Mary, South Windsor
Co-Pastor, St. Margaret Mary, South Windsor
Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Suffield
Pastor, St. Isaac Jogues, East Hartford
Temporary Assistant, St. Bridget, Cheshire
Temporary Assistant, St. Jude, Derby
Pastor, St. Bartholomew, Manchester
Removed from ministry, 3/19/1999
Laicized in 2001
Kramek, Roman
Priest of the Archdiocese of Warmia, Poland http://archwarmia.pl/
“Visiting priest” helping out at Sacred Heart, New Britain, 12/2002, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford
Arrested, removed from ministry, 12/2002
Returned to Poland after incarceration, 2005
Meunier, Lucien – Ordination 8/27/1939
(a/k/a Luke Meunier de la Pierre; a/k/a Maurice Meunier)
Priest of the Diocese of Amos in the Province of Quebec, Canada http://www.diocese-amos.org/
“Visiting priest” helping out at St. Francis Xavier Parish in New Milford from 1981 to 1982, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford
Left the Archdiocese of Hartford many years before any claims against him were received
Franklin, Edward – Ordination 1962
Priest of the Diocese of Ogdensberg, New York https://www.rcdony.org/
Study Leave at Trinity College, Hartford, while residing at Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Plainville, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford
Removed from ministry by the Diocese of Ogdensberg, 1996
Died, 4-16-2005
Primavera, Bruno – Ordination 3/5/1973
A Priest of the Archdiocese of Toronto, Canada, who ministered in the Archdiocese of Hartford https://www.archtoronto.org/
Faculty, Northwest Catholic High School, and removed after two months, 1981
Resided and helped out at St. Adalbert, Enfield, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford, 1981– 1983
Left the Archdiocese of Hartford, 6/1983
Removed from ministry by Archdiocese of Toronto,1990
Died, 1/17/2006
Ramsay, John B.
Priest of the Diocese of Norwich https://www.norwichdiocese.org/
Volunteered & taught religious instruction classes at St. Adalbert, Enfield, 1978-1979
Died 7/26/94 before the single claim against him was received
Rivera, Jose
Priest of the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa, Honduras http://arquitegucigalpa.org/
Chaplain, Saint Raphael Hospital, New Haven 1993 – 1994
Removed from ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford, 9/9/1994
Izquierdo, William LC – Ordination 1958
Priest of the Legionaries of Christ, Cheshire https://legionariesofchrist.org/
Served as novice instructor from 1982-1995
Reassigned by the Legionaries of Christ outside the Archdiocese of Hartford, 1995
Miller, Michael OFM Conv.
Priest of the Franciscan Friars Conventual, St. Anthony of Padua Province https://www.franciscans.org/
Parochial Vicar, St. Paul, Kensington/Berlin 2006 – 2011
Removed from ministry on 7/4/2011 by his Franciscan Superior
Pelkington, Robert Leo OP – Ordination 1968
Priest of the Dominican Friars, Province of St. Joseph https://opeast.org/
St. Mary, New Haven 1994-1995
Reassigned by his Dominican Superior outside of the Archdiocese of Hartford in 1995
Removed from ministry by his Dominican Superior in 1999
Laicized, 2011
Died, 2015
Pryor, John OAR
Priest of the Order of Augustinian Recollects http://www.augustinianrecollects.us/
“Visiting priest” helping out at St. Bernard, Tariffville in 1967, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford
Rudy, John OFM
Priest of the Holy Name Province of Franciscans https://hnp.org/
Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph, Winsted 1993 – 1998
Removed from ministry by his Franciscan Superior in 1998
Szantyr, John – Ordination 6/8/1957
Priest of the Congregation of Marian Fathers, https://www.marian.org/
Dismissed from the Congregation of Marian Fathers, 1972
Assisted in the early seventies at Sacred Heart High School in his hometown of Waterbury, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford
Treatment at a facility in Massachusetts, 1975
Prohibited in 1978 from priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford after a claim against him was received
Died 5/16/2014
Featured Photo Credit: patch.com