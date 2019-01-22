Archdiocese of Hartford Releases Names of Clergy Members Accused of Sexual Abuse

By Rose Mendes, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — The Archdiocese of Hartford released the names of clergy members accused of sexual abuse and disclosed it paid $50.6 million to settle 142 lawsuits.

Archbishop Leonard P. Blair and the Office of Safe Environment of the Archdiocese of Hartford published the information on Tuesday.

Of the 142 settled claims, 29 clergy members were involved and three priests from other dioceses.

According to the Archdiocese, 98 percent of settlements occurred for abuse before 1990. In the last 20 years, two priests were criminally charged and prosecuted.

Since 1953, 36 archdiocesan clergy have been accused. That number includes six priests accused of sexual misconduct while they were assigned to Hartford.

Blair said the Archdiocese hired retired state Superior Court Judge Antonio Robaina to conduct an independent investigation into claims of sexual abuse from 1953 to present and to detail the Archdiocese’s response.

There are currently no priests in ministry who have been credibly accused, according to the Archdiocese.

The Archdiocese release comes amid a wave of sexual abuse allegations in the country. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced earlier that it would adopt concrete measures to address the sexual abuse crisis.

The following priests were accused of sexual abuse, according to the Archdiocese of Hartford:

Altermatt, Gregory – Ordination 3/27/1976

Assistant Pastor, Incarnation, Wethersfield

Assistant Pastor, St. Timothy, West Hartford

Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Waterbury

Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury

In residence, Our Lady of Victory, West Haven

Chaplain, St. Raphael Hospital, New Haven

Removed from ministry, 2/3/2012

A civil case is pending

Buckley, Joseph – Ordination 5/21/1932

Assistant Pastor, St. Vincent, East Haven

Assistant Pastor, St. Agnes, Niantic

Pastor, St. Therese, Stony Creek (Branford)

Administrator, St. Mary, Newington

Pastor, St. Mary, Newington

Retired 5/14/1970

Died in 1975 before the single claim against him was received in 2003.

Bzdyra, Stephen – Ordination 11/10/1979

Assistant Pastor, St. Stanislaus, Meriden

Co-Pastor, St. Francis, New Haven

Co-Pastor St. George, Guilford

Temp. Administrator, St. Joseph, Suffield

Assistant, St. Mary, Milford

Assistant, St. Rita, Hamden

Pastor, SS Peter & Paul Wallingford

Chaplain, Cheshire Correctional Institute

Pastor, St. Hedwig, Union City (Residence)

Administrator, St. Stanislaus, Waterbury

Chaplain, Cheshire Correctional Institute (continued), while in residence, St. Hedwig, Union City

Temporary Administrator, St. Margaret Waterbury

Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour

Removed from ministry, 7/8/2010

Laicized 5/4/2018

Clarkin, Herbert – Ordination 5/7/1959

Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Beacon Falls

Assistant Pastor, St Paul, Glastonbury

Faculty, East Catholic High School, Manchester

In residence, Mt. St. Joseph Academy, West Hartford

Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Waterbury

Pastor, St. Bernard, Tariffville

Chaplain, with ministry restricted exclusively to St. Mary Home, West Hartford

Removed from ministry, subsequent to retirement, 4/29/2002

Died 12/29/2010

Crowley, Stephen – Ordination 5/19/1955

Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Waterville

Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Hartford

Assistant Pastor, St. Bridget, Cheshire

Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Pompeii, East Haven

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby

Temp. Assistant, St. George, Guilford

Assistant Pastor, St. George Guilford

Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington

Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington

Pastor Emeritus, and assisting in parishes

Temp. Administrator, Ascension, Hamden

Removed from ministry, 6/11/2002

Sentenced to a life of “prayer and penance” by the Holy See in Rome, 10/21/2015

Died 8/11/2016

Doyle, Robert – Ordination 5/30/1935

Assistant Pastor, St Peter, Hartford

Associate Superintendent, Diocesan Office of Schools

Superintendent of Schools

Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford

Pastor, Sacred Heart, Wethersfield

Died 12/18/1975 before the single claim against him was received in 2009

Ferguson, Ivan – Ordination 5/6/1970

Auxiliary Priest of the Missionaries of the Holy Apostles in an Apostolic Vicariate in the Diocese of St. Joseph of the Amazon, Peru

Faculty, Northwest Catholic High School

In residence, St. Bernard, Tariffville

Incardinated (became a priest of the Archdiocese of Hartford), 2/9/1979

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby

Assistant Pastor, St. Matthew, Forestville

Chaplain, Hartford Hospital; in residence at St. Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford

Removed from ministry, 3/4/1993

Died 12/16/2002

Foley, Stephen – Ordination 5/4/1967

Assistant Pastor, Christ the King, Bloomfield

Assistant Pastor, St. Robert Bellarmine, Windsor Locks

Assistant Pastor, St. Timothy, West Hartford

Pastor, St. Dunstan, Glastonbury

Removed from ministry, 8/18/1993

Laicized 4/29/2016

Glynn, Thomas – Ordination 6/29/1938

Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Wethersfield

Assistant Pastor, Corpus Christi, Wethersfield

Chaplain, United States Navy,

Instructor, Mt. St. Joseph Academy, West Hartford

Chaplain, House of Good Shepherd, Hartford

Pastor, St. Boniface, New Haven

Pastor, St. Matthew, Forestville

Administrator, Holy Trinity, Wallingford

Pastor, Holy Trinity, Wallingford

Administrator, St. Clare, East Haven

Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven

Pastor Emeritus, St. Joseph, Meriden

Pastor Emeritus, assisting in various parishes

Retired, 11/1/1987

Died 1/25/1993

Gotta, Paul – Ordination 5/20/2006

Temp. Assistant, St. Margaret, Madison

Assistant Pastor, St. John the Evangelist, Watertown

Part-time Chaplain, Sacred Heart High School, Waterbury

Assistant Pastor, St. Rita, Hamden

Temp. Administrator, St. Rita, Hamden

Assistant Pastor, St. Rita, Hamden

Sacramental Minister, SCSU, New Haven

Administrator, St. Catherine, Broad Brook/St. Philip E. Windsor

Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi, Naugatuck – in addition to continuing as Administrator for St. Catherine, Broad Brook/St. Philip E. Windsor

Removed from ministry, 7/12/2013

A canonical process is underway

Graham, John – Ordination 12/8/1931

Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury

Assistant Pastor, St. Anthony, Hartford

Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Danbury

On Leave, One Year

Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Thompsonville

Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Hamden

Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury

Administrator, St. Bernadette, New Haven, in residence at SS. Peter and Paul, Waterbury

Resigned Pastorate

Assistant Pastor, Ss. Peter and Paul, Waterbury

Retired, 1974

Died 12/11/1983 before the single claim against him was received in 2003

Hussey, Philip – Ordination 5/26/1938

Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Waterbury

Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford

Pastor, St. Bartholomew, Manchester

Died 1/17/1978 before the claims against him were received

Hyland, Edward – Ordination 5/4/1967

Temp. Chaplain, Hartford, Hospital

Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Bristol

Assistant Pastor, St. Therese, North Haven

Chaplain, Hospital of St. Raphael, New Haven

Appointed Coordinator of the Hospital Apostolate

Co-Pastor, St, Francis, Naugatuck

Temp. Assistant Pastor Holy Trinity, Wallingford

Temp. Assistant Pastor St. Joseph, Bristol

Co-Pastor, St. Gabriel, Windsor

Pastor, SS. Peter & Paul, Waterbury

Removed from ministry, 7/26/2002

Laicized 4/29/2016

Lacy, Joseph – Ordination 3/19/1938

Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, New Britain

Chaplain, United States Army

Student in Rome

Chaplain, St. Agnes Home, West Hartford

Pastor, St. Michael, Hartford

Chancellor

Administrator, St. Luke, Hartford

Pastor, St. Luke, Hartford

Pastor Emeritus, St. Luke, Hartford

Retired, 11/1/1987

Died 5/18/1990 before any claims against him were received

Ladamus, Robert – Ordination 5/23/1970

Assistant Pastor, St. Francis Xavier, Waterbury

Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Victory, West Haven

Assistant Pastor, St. John Vianney, West Haven

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Milford

Temp. Administrator, Christ the Redeemer, Milford

Pastor, Christ the Redeemer, Milford

Resigned Pastorate, Christ the Redeemer, Milford

Unassigned for health reasons

Retired 7/1/1998 before any claims against him were received

Died 11/8/2012

Maguire, Felix – Ordination 5/18/1950

Assistant, St. Augustine, North Branford

Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Mystic

Temp. Assistant, St. Thomas, Goshen

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Magdalen, Oakville

Assistant Pastor, St. Lawrence, West Haven

Assistant Pastor, St. Pius X, Wolcott

Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury

Pastor, St. John Fisher, Marlborough

On Leave, Three Months

Pastor, St. Mary Derby

Pastor, St. Theresa, North Haven

Retired, 1992

Removed from ministry, 1992

Died 7/13/2008

Manspeaker, Terry – Ordination 11/24/1990

(Transitional Deacon – en route to priestly ordination)

Released as a seminarian from the Archdiocese of Washington, 1989

Granted candidacy for Holy Orders in the Archdiocese of Hartford, 1990

Seminarian assignment, St. Augustine, Seymour

Deacon, St. Lucy Parish, Waterbury

Removed from ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford, 5/15/1992

McGann, Richard – Ordination 5/23/1970

Assistant Pastor, St. Gregory, Bristol

Chaplain, Hartford Hospital

Director Pastoral Ministry, St. Paul High School, Bristol

Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy, Plainville

Removed from ministry, 6/14/2005

Sentenced to a life of “prayer and penance” by the Holy See in Rome, 5/24/2016

McSheffery, Daniel – Ordination 5/10/1956

Temp. Assistant, St. Ann, Avon

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Branford

Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford

Pastor, St George, Guilford

Pastor, St. Augustine, North Branford

Removed from ministry, 5/10/2002

Died 6/15/2014

Mitchell, Peter – Ordination 5/3/1951

Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Mystic

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby

Leave of Absence for work in Archdiocese of Santa Fe

Assistant Pastor, St. John the Evangelist, West Hartford

Assistant Pastor, St. Aedan, New Haven

Assistant Pastor, Assumption, Woodbridge

Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven

Residence, St. Mary, Branford

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Branford

Chaplain, St. Francis Hospital, Hartford

Pastor Emeritus, St. Mary, Derby

Removed from ministry subsequent to retirement, 12/31/2001

Died 5/20/2016

Muha, Edward – Ordination 12/22/1945

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Newington

Assistant Pastor, SS Cyril and Methodius, Bridgeport

Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy, Plainville

Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Waterville

Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, New Haven

Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Terryville

Pastor Emeritus, Immaculate Conception, Terryville

Died 2/11/2002 before the single claim against him was received in 2004

Nash, Howard – Ordination 1/15/1961

Assistant Pastor, Holy Infant, Orange

Temp Co-Pastor, St. Michael, Hartford

Assistant Pastor, St. Agnes, Woodmont

Co-Pastor, St. Bernadette, New Haven

Temp Administrator, St. Casimir, New Haven

Administrator, St. Bernadette, New Haven

Pastor, St. Bernadette, New Haven

Died 10/28/2001 before the single claim against him was received in 2003

O’Connor, John T. – Ordination 6/29/1946

Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas, Southington

Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Torrington

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Newington

Pastor, Holy Spirit, Newington

Pastor Emeritus, St. Dominic, Southington

Died 12/1/2003 before any claims against him were received

Paul, Raymond – Ordination 5/19/1955

Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Kensington

Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas, Waterbury

Assistant Pastor, St. Barnabas, North Haven

Temp. Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury

Chaplain, St. Mary Hospital, Waterbury

Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, North Branford

Assistant Pastor, St. George, Guilford

Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour

Assistant Pastor, Holy Rosary, Ansonia

Removed from ministry, 2/21/1996

Died, 7/4/2008

Paturzo, Louis – Ordination 5/26/1973

Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Waterbury

Assistant Pastor, Blessed Sacrament, Hamden

Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, Hartford

Temp. Administrator, Sacred Heart, Hartford

Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Hartford

Temp. Administrator, St. John Evangelist, West Hartford

On Leave, Two Months

Assistant Pastor, St Lawrence O’Toole, Hartford

Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, New Britain

Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph & St. Anthony, Bristol

Chaplain, State of CT Department of Corrections

Removed from ministry in 2002

Laicized in 2008

Perrault, Arthur – Ordination 5/7/1964

Assistant Pastor, St. Bernard, Sharon

Assistant Pastor, Blessed Sacrament, East Hartford

On Leave, Two Weeks;

Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, New Haven

Assistant Pastor, St. Francis, Naugatuck;

On Leave, Via Coeli, New Mexico

Removed from ministry in 1965, and sent for evaluation and treatment at a facility in New Mexico.

In 1967, following treatment in New Mexico, Perrault, at his request, was excardinated (ceased to be a priest) from the Archdiocese of Hartford and, at the request of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, was incardinated (became a priest) of that Archdiocese.

Przybylo, William – Ordination 5/23/1968

Temp. Assistant, St. Bernard, Sharon

Assistant Pastor, SS. Peter & Paul, Wallingford

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby

Assistant Pastor, Holy Cross, New Britain

Spiritual Director, St. Paul High School, Bristol

Vice principal, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, New Britain

Principal, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, New Britain

Pastor, SS. Cyril & Methodius, Hartford

Removed from ministry, 9/22/2008

Sentenced to a life of “prayer and penance” by the Holy See in Rome, 10/21/2015

Raffaeta, George – Ordination 5/10/1956

Temp. Administrator, Immaculate Conception, New Hartford

Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Lourdes, Waterbury

Assistant Pastor, St. Bernard, Hazardville

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Derby

Chaplain, Hartford Hospital, Hartford

Temp. Administrator, St. Monica, Northford

Assistant Pastor, St. George, Guilford

Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, Seymour

Pastor, Holy Infant, Orange

Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Meriden

Pastor, St. Clare, East Haven

Pastor Emeritus, St. Francis, New Britain

Pastor Emeritus, St. Paul, West Haven

Pastor Emeritus, St. Agnes, Woodmont

Retired, 1/1/2001

Removed from ministry, 5/23/2002

Died 5/26/2010

Reardon, Edward – Ordination 5/14/1931

Assistant Pastor, St. Anthony, Hartford

Sick Leave

Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Canaan

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Greenwich

Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, New London

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, New London

Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas the Apostle, West Hartford

Administrator, St. Bernard, Hazardville

Pastor, St. Bernard, Hazardville

Pastor, St. James, Manchester

Pastor Emeritus, St. James, Manchester

Retired, 6/11/1979

Died 5/23/1991 before the single claim was received in 2004

Renkiewicz, Adolph – Ordination 5/10/1956

Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart, New Britain

Assistant Pastor, St. Ann, Devon

Assistant Pastor, St. Casimir, Terryville

Assistant Pastor, Immaculate Conception, Southington

Assistant Pastor, Holy Cross, New Britain

Pastor, St. Adalbert, Enfield

Pastor, St. Stanislaus, Meriden

On Leave, Holy Family Monastery

Chaplain, with ministry restricted exclusively to the Felician Sisters Motherhouse, Enfield

Died 8/17/2015

Rozint, Joseph – Ordination 5/4/1967

Temp. Assistant, St. Mary, Milford

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Milford

Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Glastonbury

Co-Pastor, St. Thomas, Waterbury

Co-Pastor, St. Gertrude, Windsor

Co-Pastor/Administrator, St. Rita, Hamden

Pastor, Ascension, Hamden

Abandoned the ministry in 1993 before any claims against him were received

Died 4/30/2009

Shea, Robert E. – Ordination 5/22/1941

Assistant, St. Mary, Portland

Assistant, St. Patrick, Thompsonville

Assistant, St. Mary, New Britain

Assistant, St. Patrick, Waterbury

Pastor, St. Patrick, Waterbury

Retired 7/1/1992

Died 6/21/1995 before any claims against him were received

Shiner, Kenneth – Ordination 5/22/1971

Assistant, Cathedral of St. Joseph, Hartford

Assistant Pastor, St. Brigid, Elmwood

Assistant Pastor, Our Lady of Fatima, Yalesville

Co-Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi, New Britain

Pastor, St. Elizabeth, Branford

Pastor, St. Mary, Unionville

Resigned Pastorate 10/30/2000

Removed from ministry, 6/25/2001

Laicized 4/29/2016

Tissera, (Wamakulasuriya) Edward – Ordination 1/22/1989

Priest of the Diocese of Chilaw, Sri Lanka

Assistant Pastor, St. Peter Claver, West Hartford

Assistant Pastor, St. Martha, Enfield

Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, New Britain

Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph/St. Maurice, New Britain

Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick/St. Joseph, Waterbury

Administrator, St. Bernard, Tariffville

Incardinated (became a priest of the Archdiocese of Hartford) 9/29/2010

Removed from ministry, 7/21/2011

Laicized, 5/29/2018

Werpechowski, Felix – Ordination 5/25/1929

Assistant Pastor, St. Augustine, South Glastonbury

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary Church, Middletown

Assistant Pastor, Holy Cross, New Britain

Assistant Pastor, Holy Name, Stamford

Assistant Pastor, St. Hedwig, Union City

Chaplain, US Army

Assistant Pastor, Holy Name, Stamford

Assistant Pastor, St. Thomas, Thomaston

Pastor, St. Paul, Greenwich

Pastor, Holy Name, Stamford

Retired, 5/31/1971

Died 1/22/1972 before any claims against him were received

Zizka, Peter – Ordination 5/24/1975

Assistant Pastor, Holy Spirit, Newington

Chaplain, Connecticut National Guard

Assistant Pastor, St. Paul, Glastonbury

Assistant Pastor, St. Margaret Mary, South Windsor

Co-Pastor, St. Margaret Mary, South Windsor

Assistant Pastor, St. Joseph, Suffield

Pastor, St. Isaac Jogues, East Hartford

Temporary Assistant, St. Bridget, Cheshire

Temporary Assistant, St. Jude, Derby

Pastor, St. Bartholomew, Manchester

Removed from ministry, 3/19/1999

Laicized in 2001

Kramek, Roman

Priest of the Archdiocese of Warmia, Poland http://archwarmia.pl/

“Visiting priest” helping out at Sacred Heart, New Britain, 12/2002, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford

Arrested, removed from ministry, 12/2002

Returned to Poland after incarceration, 2005

Meunier, Lucien – Ordination 8/27/1939

(a/k/a Luke Meunier de la Pierre; a/k/a Maurice Meunier)

Priest of the Diocese of Amos in the Province of Quebec, Canada http://www.diocese-amos.org/

“Visiting priest” helping out at St. Francis Xavier Parish in New Milford from 1981 to 1982, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford

Left the Archdiocese of Hartford many years before any claims against him were received

Franklin, Edward – Ordination 1962

Priest of the Diocese of Ogdensberg, New York https://www.rcdony.org/

Study Leave at Trinity College, Hartford, while residing at Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Plainville, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford

Removed from ministry by the Diocese of Ogdensberg, 1996

Died, 4-16-2005

Primavera, Bruno – Ordination 3/5/1973

A Priest of the Archdiocese of Toronto, Canada, who ministered in the Archdiocese of Hartford https://www.archtoronto.org/

Faculty, Northwest Catholic High School, and removed after two months, 1981

Resided and helped out at St. Adalbert, Enfield, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford, 1981– 1983

Left the Archdiocese of Hartford, 6/1983

Removed from ministry by Archdiocese of Toronto,1990

Died, 1/17/2006

Ramsay, John B.

Priest of the Diocese of Norwich https://www.norwichdiocese.org/

Volunteered & taught religious instruction classes at St. Adalbert, Enfield, 1978-1979

Died 7/26/94 before the single claim against him was received

Rivera, Jose

Priest of the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa, Honduras http://arquitegucigalpa.org/

Chaplain, Saint Raphael Hospital, New Haven 1993 – 1994

Removed from ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford, 9/9/1994

Izquierdo, William LC – Ordination 1958

Priest of the Legionaries of Christ, Cheshire https://legionariesofchrist.org/

Served as novice instructor from 1982-1995

Reassigned by the Legionaries of Christ outside the Archdiocese of Hartford, 1995

Miller, Michael OFM Conv.

Priest of the Franciscan Friars Conventual, St. Anthony of Padua Province https://www.franciscans.org/

Parochial Vicar, St. Paul, Kensington/Berlin 2006 – 2011

Removed from ministry on 7/4/2011 by his Franciscan Superior

Pelkington, Robert Leo OP – Ordination 1968

Priest of the Dominican Friars, Province of St. Joseph https://opeast.org/

St. Mary, New Haven 1994-1995

Reassigned by his Dominican Superior outside of the Archdiocese of Hartford in 1995

Removed from ministry by his Dominican Superior in 1999

Laicized, 2011

Died, 2015

Pryor, John OAR

Priest of the Order of Augustinian Recollects http://www.augustinianrecollects.us/

“Visiting priest” helping out at St. Bernard, Tariffville in 1967, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford

Rudy, John OFM

Priest of the Holy Name Province of Franciscans https://hnp.org/

Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph, Winsted 1993 – 1998

Removed from ministry by his Franciscan Superior in 1998

Szantyr, John – Ordination 6/8/1957

Priest of the Congregation of Marian Fathers, https://www.marian.org/

Dismissed from the Congregation of Marian Fathers, 1972

Assisted in the early seventies at Sacred Heart High School in his hometown of Waterbury, without any record of having been granted the faculties required for priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford

Treatment at a facility in Massachusetts, 1975

Prohibited in 1978 from priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Hartford after a claim against him was received

Died 5/16/2014

