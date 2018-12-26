Ebony Horsewomen Secures Grant for Cowboy Museum

HARTFORD — Ebony Horsewoman Inc. of Hartford is among a dozen cultural organizations to receive grants from the state.

The Department of Economic and Community Development’s Good to Great initiative funds projects that link art, history and tourism in ways that enable cultural and historical sites to enhance visitors’ experience. The funding is targeted for small to medium-size cultural organizations.

The list of $3 million in grants includes $50,000 to Ebony Horsewomen to build a barn and create a mini Black Cowboy Museum.

The funding can be used for a variety of needs, including construction, exhibit design and installation, planning and marketing. Recipients must provide a 25 percent cash match.

Other recipients include the New England Carousel Museum in Bristol with $150,000 to install a new energy efficient, air handling system with humidity control to protect the museum’s collection and improve visitors’ experience. The Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor also received $50,000 to complete its restoration.