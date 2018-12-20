Hartford Delta Sigma Theta Announces MLK Breakfast Speaker

HARTFORD — The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has announced its keynote speaker for its annual Martin Luther King Breakfast to be held Jan. 21.

The event will feature Shavon Arline-Bradley, a founding principal of R.E.A.C.H. Beyond Solutions LLC, a public health policy and faith advocate. She is also the co-founder of The Health Equity Cypher Group, a collaborative of nationally recognized health equity experts designed to expand the work of health, equity, diversity and inclusion in all sectors.

Bradley also held the position of Director of External Engagement and senior advisor in the Office of the United States Surgeon General and served as the Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning & Partnership for the national NAACP.

The breakfast, which helps to keep King’s legacy alive, is the premier scholarship fundraising event for the Deltas and one of the largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in Connecticut.

More than 140 Greater Hartford high school girls have been awarded more than $355,000 in scholarship funds.

The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded in 1947 and is a private, non-profit organization whose purpose is to provide services and programs to promote human welfare. Since its inception, the chapter has placed a priority on providing monetary contributions to deserving young girls to further their education.

The breakfast is open to the public. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit www.dsthartford.com.