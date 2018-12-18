Frontier Airlines Returns to Bradley International Airport

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Greater Hartford residents will now have access to more discount flights out of Bradley International Airport.

That’s because the discount airline Frontier will return to the region March 28.

Fares will be as low as $59.

Frontier will offer direct flights from Denver to Bradley. It will be one of three airlines offering flights from Denver to Bradley. Southwest and United airlines also offer service to Denver.

The news was announced on Tuesday at Bradley Airport by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Dillon, Frontier’s Vice President of Network Josh Flyr and other airport officials.

Airline officials said the Denver flight will be the starting point to add more destinations from Bradley.

“An indication of a strong route network is the continuous diversification of routes and airlines,” Dillon said. “With the addition of this new service, we’re pleased to introduce a renowned low-cost carrier to Bradley and to continue solidifying the airport’s strong reputation in the industry and its pivotal role as New England’s second largest airport.”

“It’s another step forward for our transportation system and its another step forward for our ability to be connected to the rest of the world,” Malloy said.

Airport officials said they look forward to Frontier’s return to Bradley. The Denver-based previously offered flights from Bradley to Denver from 2007 to 2008.

