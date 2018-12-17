Latinas and Power Picks Keynote Speaker

HARTFORD — Latinas and Power, New England’s largest and most influential networking and professional development symposium for Latinas, recently announced its 2019 keynote speaker: Dr. Betty Uribe.

Uribe is a banking industry veteran, celebrated author, and nationally-renowned speaker. She will address the 16th Annual Latinas and Power Symposium, which will be held on May 16 at the Hartford Marriott Downtown at 200 Columbus Boulevard.

As an Executive Vice President for California Bank & Trust, a division of Zions Bancorp, Uribe runs the Greater Southern California Division, which is a $3.5 billion business line covering retail and business banking.

During Uribe’s tenure as Executive Vice President at CB&T, the financial institution has been named “Best Bank in Orange County,” for three consecutive years by the voting readers of The Orange County Register.

“I selected Dr. Betty, because when I met her at a Latina event in Mexico recently, I was immediately taken by her authenticity and ability to connect with people,” said Latinas and Power Symposium Founder Marilyn Alverio. “The Latinas & Power Symposium is all about identifying Latinas that are out here representing and articulating the important issue we face in today’s world. Her optimism is contagious. After reading her book #Value, I knew she was the right person to bring to Hartford, CT for our 16th annual symposium.”

As a significant thought leader in the financial and banking industry, Uribe is a recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, turnarounds, organizational structure, and peak performance. Her work is regularly featured on all forms of international, national and local media.

As an author, Uribe wrote #Values: The Secrets to Top Level Performance in Business and Life, which was selected by Inc. Magazine as one of the Top 60 Books on Leadership and also received an endorsement from the Vatican.

She has been honored consistently for her strategic intellect and humanitarian endeavors. Among the many honors bestowed upon Uribe are: First Woman in History to join the Rose Bowl Foundation Board; Fortune Magazine’s Top 50 Most Powerful Latinas in Business (2017 & 2018); and Pepperdine University’s 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award.

Registration and other speakers for Latinas and Power Symposium 2019 will be announced in the coming months.