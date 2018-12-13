Hartford to Hold Gun Buy Back Program This Saturday

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department will hold its annual “Gun Buy Back” program on Dec. 15.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Renewal Team 555 Windsor Ave.

Unwanted fire arms will be exchanged for Stop and Shop gift cards of up to $250 for assault rifles, $100 for handguns and revolvers and $25 for shot guns and rifles.

This will be the city’s 10th year in its initiative to help curb gun violence.

The effort is a part of the Capitol Region Gun Buyback Coalition’s initiative to bring awareness about gun violence prevention. Partners for the event are the State’s Attorney’s Office, Hartford Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

In 2017, the city received 68 firearms, including 3 assault rifles, 1 machine gun, 25 pistols, 20 revolvers, 8 rifles, 8 shot guns and 3 Derringer.

Police said the guns must be delivered unloaded in clear plastic bags and ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag.

The guns will be destroyed after the event unless forensic testing shows that it was in a crime.

Guns can be turned in anonymously.