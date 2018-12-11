Rally Scheduled for Hartford Woman Facing Deportation

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — In an effort to keep a Hartford woman in the country, supporters will hold a rally against her deportation on Monday.

Wayzaro Walton is scheduled to leave behind a wife and daughter on Dec. 14. That’s after she received a final removal order from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Walton was four years old when her parents moved with her to the U.S. Now, she is 34 and facing deportation to London, England.

The rally will be at the Hartford ICE Office Building at 450 Main St.

Supporters will be asking ICE to grant an emergency stay.