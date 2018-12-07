Hartford Police Arrest Bristol Man in Teen Death

HARTFORD — Hartford Police arrested a Bristol man in the death of a Hartford teen and the injury of another on Wednesday.

William Moore, 24, of Bristol was arrested after police said he opened fire on two teens during a personal feud. Seventeen-year-old Karlonzo Taylor died and another 17-year-old was in serious but stable condition at Hartford Hospital.

Taylor’s death was Hartford’s 20th homicide in 2018.

Moor was charged with murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

The shooting occurred at Park and Zion streets at about 1:30 p.m.

Police said they responded to shots fired at 898 Park St and found two victims. One victim was shot four times, police said.

Moore was held on a $1.5 million bond.