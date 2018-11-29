Hartford to Receive Money for Displaced Students

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — The Hartford Public Schools will receive about $600,000 from the state to help displaced students affected by Hurricane Maria and other storms.

The City Council will have a public hearing on Dec. 17 to discuss how the funds will be allocated.

Hartford was home to about 400 displaced students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to officials.

In Connecticut, 2,043 students displaced by the storms enrolled in schools.

Connecticut received $10.6 million for school districts that took in displaced students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria and other storms.

The top six school districts that enrolled students displaced after the hurricanes are Hartford, Waterbury, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport and Meriden.

Each district will receive $10,000 for each student with a disability, $9,000 for students who are English learners and $8,500 for other displaced students.