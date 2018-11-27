HARTFORD — Hartford Winterfest has opened and will run until Jan. 3.
Greater Hartford residents can now participate in carousel at the Bushnell Park and free ice skating. Thanks to a $30, 000 grant from United Bank.
The grant from United Bank is to ensure that the event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Skate rentals are free. And skating lessons are free.
The Bushnell Carousel is open on the weekends and rides are $1.
There is also a Santa Workshop on Saturdays and Sundays from now until Dec. 23.
For more information about Winterfest, click here.