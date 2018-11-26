Share |

Gov. Dannel Malloy Invites Public to Open House at Residence

HARTFORD — The Governor’s mansion in Hartford will be opened to the public in December.

Gov. Dannel Malloy and First Lady Cathy Malloy recently announced that the residence will be decorated and open for tours on Dec. 7, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be live entertainment at the annual open house.

This is the 28th year that the holiday decorations, including Christmas trees, wreaths and seasonal plants have been donated to the Governor’s Residence at no cost to the state.

Tours will be aided by volunteers, some of whom have participated in the event for more than 20 years.

The open house is free and no tickets are required. However, donations will be accepted for Operation ELF, the annual holiday drive that assists military families in need.

