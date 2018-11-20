FBI Report: Hartford Sees Increase in Hate Crimes

Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Hartford reported four hate crimes in 2017, according to the 2018 Federal Bureau of Investigation report.

That’s an increase from 2016, mirroring the national trend of an uptick in hate crimes in 2017 compared to 2016.

Of the 107 Connecticut law enforcement agencies that provided information about crimes motivated by hate, only 42 agencies reported 111 hate crimes.

Nationwide, law enforcement agencies reported 7,175 hate crimes in 2017. In 2016, there were 6,121 hate crimes reported. The majority of victims, or 59.6 percent, were targeted because of a bias toward race, ethnicity or ancestry, according to the report.

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program releases an annual report. Law enforcement agencies submitted criminal incidents that were motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity.

This year, there was a sharp increase with in crimes motivated by bias toward religion-the second most common reason individuals were targeted. In 2017, 20.6 percent of the total number of criminal incidents were motivated by hate toward individuals based on religion. There was a 23 percent increase in overall religious based crimes and a 37 percent spike in anti-Jewish offenses.

The other hate crimes were motivated by sexual orientation, 15.8 percent; disability, 1.9 percent; gender identity 1.6 percent and gender 0.6 percent.