Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez in Court Again

By Ann-Marie Adams, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Should former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez keep his pension after being convicted of corruption?

That’s what a judge will decide on Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court.

Attorney George Jepsen sued last year to revoke or reduce Perez’s $2,300 pension. State law allows for the revocation or reduction of corrupt public officials’ retirement benefits. Perez has been collecting that pension since October 2016.

Perez resigned in 2010 after being charged and convicted for taking $40,000 in kitchen and bathroom improvements from Hartford developer, Carlos Costa. Costa was a city contractor on a Park Street development project.

Perez’s conviction was overturned by the Appellate Court in 2013 and upheld by the Connecticut Supreme Court in 2016. However, Perez pleaded guilty to taking a bribe and attempted first-degree larceny by extortion last August after the state moved to retry him.