Community Forum on Immigrants Amidst Hate

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

Immigrants and allies will gather in December to discuss ways to deal with anxiety spawned by hate incidents or deportation and offer viable resources to cope.

The event “The Changing Face of America: Immigrants as Assets” is scheduled for Dec. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the University of Connecticut Hartford Campus, 10 Prospect Street, Room 146 in Hartford.

The event comes after news of an alarming increase in reports of hate incidents around the country since 2016. Reports range from vandalism and hate-fueled graffiti to physical attacks and shootings.

The reports come amid heightened fear and anxiety within immigrant and minority communities, fueled by the rhetoric and policies from the current administration.

At the community conversation, experts will offer replicable strategies to change the narrative on immigration and build support for better policies at community and state levels. Participants will find out how to push back with programs and policies that propel immigrants as assets. And they will learn about resources and allies to help immigrants faced with the anxiety of separation, deportation and the wave of anti-immigrant sentiment in our nation.

Participants include Tess Reagan, Greater Hartford Legal Aid, Denzil Mohammed, Immigrant Learning Center, Alok Bhatt, Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance, Christina Gill, Greater Hartford Legal Aid, Homa Nacify, Hartford Public Library, Fiona Vernal, University of Connecticut, Ann-Marie Adams, The Hartford Guardian.

The community conversation will be hosted by The Hartford Guardian.

For more information, email editor@the hartfordguardian.com.

