Connecticut Historical Society’s CEO Resigns

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Historical Society is searching for a new director after its Chief Executive Officer Jody Blakenship resigned.

Blakenship resigned for a new position at Indiana Historical Society. Beginning in January 2019, he will be the Society’s president and CEO. He was serving as CHS’ fifth executive officer since September 2013.

Under Blankenship’s leadership, the CHS has adopted an aggressive strategic plan focused on outreach to visitors and other institutions, enhanced public access, and the development of award-winning exhibitions, programs, and collaborations.

His financial impact includes significantly increasing revenues, growing investments to $56 million, and substantially increasing annual fundraising to more than $2.4 million.

“The Connecticut Historical Society is a markedly different historical society due to Jody’s leadership, and he is leaving the organization in exceptional health,” said Barbara Kiefer, president of the CHS Board of Trustees. “We greatly appreciate Jody’s enthusiasm for Connecticut, his devotion to expanding the reach of the CHS across the state, and his execution of significant goals for the Society.”