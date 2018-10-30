HARTFORD — The final day to register to vote in Connecticut before Election Day is Oct. 30.

Citizens have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to register online at www.myvote.ct.gov . Election Day is Nov. 6.

Potential voters can also register at their local town hall, the state Department of Motor Vehicles, or other state agencies.

Registration applications sent by mail must be postmarked by Oct. 30.

Democratic Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is encouraging people to register in advance, even though Connecticut has an Election Day registration program. She says that will enable the new voters to skip lines that may form at the polls of people wanting to register on Election Day.

Connecticut residents can check if they’re registered by visiting www.myvote.ct.gov/lookup .