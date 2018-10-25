Hartford Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Hartford Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager suspected of masterminding several robberies in the city.

From September 2017 through November 2017, Hartford Police have been investigating more than a dozen internet armed robberies in Hartford. The internet web sites that were used to coordinate the robberies were Offer Up, Let it Go and Craigslist.

During the robberies, three victims were shot, several victims were pistol-whipped, cash, jewelry and phones were stolen.

Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect on Wednesday and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

More arrests are expected.

Hartford Police are asking everyone to use a safe transaction site such as one provided in front of the Hartford Police Department on High Street for all online transactions.