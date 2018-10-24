Joe Biden to Visit Hartford, Stump for Candidates

By Ann-Marie Adams, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Hartford Friday to campaign for a few Democratic candidates: Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Ned Lamont, Congressional Candidate Jahana Hayes and Incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy.

The pre-election rally will be held at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street. It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, Biden endorsed Lamont, saying: “Ned Lamont has dedicated his life to making sure middle-class families have a fighting chance to get ahead and stay ahead. He’s a person of character and integrity, who is in the public arena to make a positive difference.”

In the latest poll, Lamont was almost tied with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski. The Sacred Heart University and Hearst Media found that 39.5 percent of those polled favor Lamont and 36.1 percent favor Stefanowski. Independent Candidate Oz Griebel garnered 8.4 percent. And 14.8 percent of those polled were unsure.

Two weeks earlier, a Quinnipiac University Poll had Lamont leading by eight percent.

Hayes is challenging Republican Manny Santos for U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty’s 5th Congressional District seat. After much criticism for how she handled a former staffer who accused her chief of staff of misconduct, Esty decided not to seek reelection. The district includes 41 municipalities, including the city of Waterbury.

Hayes is the 2016 National Teacher of the Year and hails from Waterbury.

Murphy, who is up for reelection after serving his first term, will face Republican Challenger Matthew Corey. A Quinnipiac Poll in August shows Murphy with a 59-31 lead over Cory.

google-site-verification: google40836612c315252a.html