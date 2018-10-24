Joe Biden to Visit Hartford, Stomp for Candidates

By Ann-Marie Adams, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Hartford Friday to stomp for a few Democratic candidates: Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Ned Lamont and Congressional Candidate Jahana Hayes.

The event will be held at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Vernon Street. It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Earlier this month, Biden endorsed Lamont, saying: “Ned Lamont has dedicated his life to making sure middle-class families have a fighting chance to get ahead and stay ahead. He’s a person of character and integrity, who is in the public arena to make a positive difference.”

In the latest poll, Lamont was almost tied with Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Bob Stefanowski. The Sacred Heart University and Hearst Media found that 39.5 percent of those polled favor Lamont and 36.1 percent favor Stefanowski. Independent Candidate Oz Griebel garnered 8.4 percent. And 14.8 percent of those polled were unsure.

Two weeks earlier, a Quinnipiac University Poll had Lamont leading by 8 percent.

Hayes is challenging Republican Manny Santos for U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty’s 5th Congressional District. After much criticism for how she handled a former staffer who accused her chief of staff of misconduct, Esty decided not to seek reelection. The district includes 41 municipalities, including the city of Waterbury.

Hayes is the 2016 National Teacher of the Year and hails from Waterbury.