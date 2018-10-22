Hartford Police Arrest Four Men, Seize Guns

HARTFORD — Four men were arrested on Saturday after Hartford Police found two guns in their car.

Police arrested Nelson Caqvias, 25, of Hartford and David Fernandez, 21, of Hartford for carrying a weapon without permit, possession of a high capacity handgun and magazines.

Police responded to a call from a concern citizen about a suspect with a gun. After an investigation, two Glock 9mm were found, police said. One of the Glock pistol was stolen from Bristol and was converted into a fully automatic pistol, police said.

Police also found 50 round capacity ammo drum containing 27 live 9mm rounds.

Two of the four men arrested were convicted felon, police said.