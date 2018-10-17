Glassdoor Ranks Hartford as Top Five for Job Openings

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer
HARTFORD — Hartford was ranked among the top five cities for job openings.
That’s according to Glassdoor, a website that list jobs. Glassdoor released the rankings on Wednesday.
When job openings and job satisfaction were factored, Hartford ranked number five, besting cities such as Boston and Washington, D.C .
In August, Hartford had 40,978 job openings.
The number one city for job openings is Pittsburg, PA with 91,849 jobs.
