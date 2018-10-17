Glassdoor Ranks Hartford as Top Five for Job Openings

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Hartford was ranked among the top five cities for job openings.

That’s according to Glassdoor, a website that list jobs. Glassdoor released the rankings on Wednesday.

When job openings and job satisfaction were factored, Hartford ranked number five, besting cities such as Boston and Washington, D.C .

In August, Hartford had 40,978 job openings.

The number one city for job openings is Pittsburg, PA with 91,849 jobs.

For more information about the list click here.