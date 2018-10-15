Hartford State Senator and State Rep Candidates to Meet

HARTFORD — Candidates for State Senator and State Representative in Hartford will meet at an interactive forum on Oct. 18 at the Hartford Public Library.

They will meet and talk with Hartford residents in small groups about how they will represent the people of Hartford in the State Legislature and what issues are most

important to them, the neighborhood, and the Hartford community.

All candidates who will be on the Nov. 6 ballot have been invited. The interactive forum will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Incumbent Senator John Fonfara, a Democrat who represents Senate District 1, faces Republican Challenger Barbara Rhue and Green Party Challenger Barbara Barry.

Incumbent Senator Doug McCrory is unopposed.

Incumbent State Representatives and their challengers are also invited. They include Matt Ritter, Minnie Gonzalez, Julio Concepcion, Bryan Nelson, Kennard Rey, Mary Sanders, Brandon McGee, Charles Jackson, Edwin Vargas, Michael Barlowski, Joshua Hall and Giselle Jacobs.