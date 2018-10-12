Share |

Hartford Police Identify Man Struck on Wethersfield Avenue

Posted on 12 October 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Hartford Police has identified the victim of a hit and run accident on Wethersfield Avenue Wednesday.

The man, Stanislaw Gnatek, 80, of Hartford, died at Hartford Hospital after being hit in the area of 521 Wethersfield Ave., at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded and found a single male victim suffering from critical injuries after he was hit by a green pick-up truck as he crossed Wethersfield Avenue. They rushed him to Hartford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Traffic was diverted through rush hour as police investigated the scene.

Police said they will be looking at whether speed was a factor or whether there was alcohol or narcotics involved.

Three months ago, there was another person struck and killed while crossing the street in that area on Wethersfield Avenue.

