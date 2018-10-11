By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

Hartford is among the nation’s top 100 best places to retire, according to a U.S. News and World Report released Wednesday.

Hartford ranked 73 on the list with an overall score of 6.35. Among New England cities, Boston and Springfield scored higher. The place ranked number one is Lancaster, Pennsylvania with an overall score of 7.5.

U.S. News evaluated the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans’ retirement needs and expectations, which includes six factors: housing affordability, desirability, retiree taxes, the happiness index, job market and health care quality. The happiness index quantifies how content residents were based on Gallup Healthways State of American Well-Being: 2017 Community Well-Being Rankings report published in March.

The U.S. News report noted that the historic architecture of Hartford and said: “Don’t let the historic architecture fool you—even as one of the oldest metro areas in America, Hartford, Connecticut, has a lot to offer, both old and new.” Located in the Connecticut River Valley, Hartford has many cultural gems hidden amidst rolling hills and wooded neighborhoods. It’s home to a number of historic attractions and entertainment venues, nearby vineyards, state parks and ski slopes provide plenty of recreational opportunities throughout the year.

Hartford scored 5.3 in Housing Affordability and 8.5 in Healthcare, the two components of the overall score.

The top ranked New England city was Boston ranked at 25, Springfield, MA ranked 69, Worcester ranked at 77 and Providence ranked at 85. The top 10 places to retire according to the report are Lancaster; Fort Myers; Sarasota; Austin, Pittsburgh, Grand Rapids; Nashville; San Antonio; Dallas-Fort Worth; and Lakeland, Florida.

Data sources include the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as U.S. News rankings of the Best Hospitals.

“Deciding where to retire is a big decision,” Senior Editor for Retirement at U.S. News Emily Brandon said in a statement accompanying the results. “The Best Places to Retire offers a way for future retirees to make a more informed decision based on what matters the most to them. Whether that be housing affordability, access to quality hospitals or the desirability of a place in general, the rankings offer a comprehensive list that can point people in the best direction for their needs.”