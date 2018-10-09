Hartford Sex Offender Safety Tips for Halloween

HARTFORD — It’s that time of the year again when kids go door to door for trick or treat.

Before they do, it’s good to know who the neighbors are.

There are more than 600 registered sex offenders in Hartford, according to the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

The registry can only play a limited role in preventing child sexual abuse, law enforcement officials said. Officials have not considered or assessed the specific risk of re-offense of individuals prior to inclusion within the registry.

About 60 percent of perpetrators of child abuse are known to the child and are not family members but rather family friends, babysitters, child care providers and others. About 30 percent of child victims are abused by family members, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Find out where these sex offenders are by clicking on Connecticut Sex Offenders Registry.

For a national search of sex offenders, click on National Sex Offender Public Website.