CT Launches New Initiative to Recruit Teachers

HARTFORD — The state has launched a new initiative to attract diverse people into the teaching profession.

TEACH Connecticut is a new approach to diversifying teachers in public schools with large population of black and Hispanic students. The program will partner with TEACH.org to attract candidates through advertising. The site dedicated to Connecticut is www.connecticut.teach.org.

State officials said TEACH Connecticut is the first statewide initiative of its kind in the nation and will help the state fill vacancies in certification shortage areas such as math, science, bilingual and special education.

“Our education system is stronger when our teacher workforce is as diverse as the communities they serve, and the launch of TEACH Connecticut will only strengthen our schools,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said. “We should be proud that Connecticut’s education system is moving in the right direction.”

The state will invest in television and radio advertising with public service announcements to promote the initiative and raise the image of teaching.

“Effective teachers are critical to student success which is why the State Board of Education has prioritized making sure that every student is supported by high-quality teachers and leaders,” Department of Education Commissioner Dianna R. Wentzell said. “Yet, as the 2018-19 school year begins, some school districts are still struggling to fill vacancies. Through TEACH Connecticut, we want to not only promote and elevate the image of the teaching profession but make progress towards filling Connecticut’s persistent certification shortage areas by recruiting and retaining a diverse educator workforce that mirrors the racial, ethnic and linguistic diversity of our students.”