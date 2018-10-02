West Hartford Magnet School Awarded Blue Ribbon

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — A West Hartford school was awarded a 2018 National Blue Ribbon by the U.S. Department of Education.

The University of Hartford Magnet School was one of five schools recently awarded blue ribbons for their high academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap between white and black, wealthy and poor.

“We congratulate these schools and their teachers, students and families for their collective efforts to nurture positive school communities,” said Gov. Dan Malloy. “They are all helping to shift the growing possibilities for our next generation in a positive direction.”

The University of Hartford Magnet School is operated by the Capitol Region Education Council. It serves pre-kindergartner through grade 5 students from more than 30 Connecticut towns. The school’s theme is “Learning through Multiple Intelligences.”

University of Hartford Magnet School Principal Tim Barber attributes the school’s success to the “close relationships among teachers, staff and families.”

The other schools awarded a blue ribbon were Forest School in West Haven, West School in New Canaan, Haddam-Killingworth High School in Regional School District 17 and St. Mary’s School in Simsbury.