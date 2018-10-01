Share |

Adult Learning Academy Begins this Fall

Posted on 01 October 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — Hartford Public Library will be holding Saturday Adult Learning Academy beginning this fall.

The Asylum Hill branch will offer three free classes at West Middle Community School, 927 Asylum Ave.in Hartford.

Classes include basic Spanish, basic computer skills and citizenship classes. Each class will be held every Saturday from Oct. 6 to Dec. 17 10 a.m. to noon.

All three classes are free and open to the public. An $8 text book is required for the Spanish class.

Registration and orientation will be held on the first day of class.

For more information, call Hartford Public Library at 860-695-6337 or email learning@hplct.org.

