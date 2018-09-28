Share |

CRT Awarded Grant to Address Opioid Addiction

Posted on 28 September 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — Of the five major cities in Connecticut, Hartford has the highest rate of Opioid-related deaths.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services agency awarded a three-year federal grant to Community Renewal Team to help those addicted to Opioid.

The $1.6 million grant will help expand access to CRT’s Behavioral Health Services to provide medication assisted treatment for Opioid Use Disorder.

The grant will serve individuals in Greater Hartford and will prioritize recently released offenders, said CRT’s Vice President of Clinical Support Services Heidi Lubetkin.

The overall goals include increasing the number of individuals receiving integrated care and decreasing the number of Opioid use at a six-month follow-up care.

CRT will be working with the University of Connecticut to evaluate the program and follow-up with clients.

