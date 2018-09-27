Capital Receives Dislocated Worker Grant

HARTFORD — Dislocated workers will now have some help with reentering the workforce.

Thanks to a nearly $6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Capital Workforce Partners in Hartford will receive $5,880,350 in Trade and Economic Transition Dislocated Worker Grants.

Dislocated Worker Grants, supported under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, assist those who are seeking to reenter the workforce by equipping them with the skills to compete in high-demand areas of the economy.

State officials said this grant will help those dislocated from the workforce by arming them with skills to succeed in high-demand employment sectors like health care and advanced manufacturing.

The grant will support up to 500 dislocated workers, said President and CEO of Capital Workforce Partners Alex Johnson.

Johnson said that the grant will also help Capital Workforce meet the needs of regional employers and job seekers with education to close the skills gap.