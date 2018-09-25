Hartford Police Seek New Recruits

HARTFORD — Hartford Police department is now accepting applications for new police officers.

Applications are being accepted from now through Oct. 19. Separate applications for residents and nonresidents will be available at PoliceApp.com/HartfordCT.

Applicants must be 21 years or older at the time of application, provide proof of United States citizenship, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license.

The number of police hired since 2015 is 100, city officials said. Currently, there are 380 police officers in Hartford. The goal is to hired close to the department’s full strength of 475 police officers, officials said.

For more information, you can call 860-757-4233 or email JoinHPD@hartford.gov.