Access to Breakfast Program Increases

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — More Connecticut students have access to a school breakfast, according to a recent report from End Hunger Connecticut.

The School Breakfast Report card shows that 14,440 students from at least 30 schools receive free breakfast in the last two years.

The free breakfast is a part of the state’s program to ensure that children have access to healthy breakfast at school to promote learning readiness and healthy eating behaviors, officials said. It’s a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Connecticut State Department of Education.

Despite the increase in the number of students who gained access to a free breakfast, Connecticut fell five places in the national rankings from 33 to 38 for low-income students participation in school lunch and school breakfast in the 2015-2016 school year compared to the 2016-2017 school year.

Also, the state is still ranked in the bottom 10 states for the number of schools participating in the school breakfast program.

The report compares Connecticut’s data to national data and takes an in-depth look town by town.