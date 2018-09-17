Hartford Council Expected to Confirm Erik Johnson

Kevin James, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — The City Council is expected on Monday to confirm Mayor Luke Bronin’s pick for one of the city’s top economic development job.

Bronin selected Erik Johnson to serve as director of the department of development services. Johnson is expected to start Oct. 2. His annual pay will be $148,000.

“Erik Johnson is a seasoned, highly-regarded economic development professional with extensive experience, and I am excited to bring him on board,” Bronin said. “Erik has worked in New Haven for almost a decade and in cities around the country for most of his career, as well as in the private sector. He has helped create the kind of public-private partnerships that are key to Hartford’s continued economic development, and we’re looking forward to working with him to pursue projects across our city.”

Johnson currently serves as the Senior Director of Strategy, Policy, and Innovation at the Housing Authority of the City of New Haven. Between 2010 and 2015, he was Executive Director of New Haven’s Livable City Initiative. He was also head of New Haven’s anti-blight agency. One of Bronin’s campaign promises was to address blight in the city.

“I’ve watched the beginnings of a revitalization take root in Hartford, and I am thrilled to help lead economic and community development in Capital City at an exciting time,” Johnson said. “I’ve worked to bring residential and commercial development projects to life across the country, and I think Hartford is in a strong position to build on the growth we’ve already seen.”

Johnson will replace Sean Fitzpatrick, who resigned in January after questions about his residency. Department heads must live in Hartford.