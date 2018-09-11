Share |

Reading Program Seeks Volunteers

Posted on 11 September 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

WEST HARTFORD — Looking to work with children?

Volunteers are needed to read to at risk students in kindergarten through sixth grades in Bloomfield, Hartford, Manchester, New Britain and West Hartford. This is a part of the Children’s Reading Partner’s Elementary Express program that offers enrichment opportunities for local children at a public library in Bloomfield.

To become a reading mentor, volunteers must attend a training session, submit an application and select a 30-minute-per-week time slot to read to a child. Volunteer time slots are available during the school day, after school or in the evening.

Prospective volunteers may attend any of the following training sessions: Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at Congregation Kol Haverim, 1079 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury; Monday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.n. at the Community Services Building, 333 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford; and Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 33 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford.

To learn more or to sign up for a training session, contact Children’s Reading Partners at read@jewishhartford.org or call 860-236-7323.

