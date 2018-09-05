Hartford Soccer Team Names First Head Coach

By Fran Wilson, Staff Writer

HARTFORD — Hartford’s soccer team has its first head coach: Jimmy Nielsen.

Nielsen was coach of the Oklahoma Energy FC from 2014 to 2017. During his tenure there, the team made the playoffs three out of four seasons. Nielsen was also a finalist for the 2015 United Soccer League Coach of the Year Award.

Neilsen joins the team immediately to prepare for the franchise’s inaugural season next year.

“I am honored and excited to be named the first head coach of Hartford Athletic,” Nielsen said. “We are here to win titles and make our community proud. Our promise to our fans is to leave everything out there on the field, every match. We have a lot to do to prepare for 2019, and I cannot wait to lead our Club onto the field for our first match.”

Prior to his coaching career, Nielsen competed for 19 years as a professional player in Denmark, England, and with the Major League Soccer franchise Sporting Kansas City. At Kansas City, Nielsen was captain, a two-time MLS All-Star, Goalkeeper of the Year in 2012 and winner of the U.S. Open Cup and the MLS Cup.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy to Hartford Athletic,” said Bruce Mandell, Chairman & CEO of Hartford Athletic. “Jimmy’s passion, vision, and leadership make him the perfect fit for our Club. We look forward to building a championship tradition with Jimmy at the helm.”

Nielsen will be introduced to the fans at an upcoming event in Hartford.