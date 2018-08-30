Hartford Parents to Discuss Agreement with BOE

HARTFORD — Connecticut Parent Union on Friday will be hosting a discussion on an agreement between the Hartford Board of Education and school resource officers about the collection and reporting of data on school based arrests.

Hartford City Councilwoman Rjo Winch will be sharing information to “help keep Hartford and all children safe and justly educated” in the 2018-2019 school year, organizers said.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hispanic Health Council Auditorium, 175 Main St. in Hartford.

Other topics to be discussed include the importance of documenting unsafe and unjust incidents of bullying in your child’s school and creative ways to build a strong sustainable parent, guardian and community networks to protect children.

Attendees will also meet the parents, plaintiffs and attorneys in the Robinson v. Wentzell case that is fighting to ensure no child in Hartford is denied entrance into a Hartford magnet school.

For more information, contact Gwen Samuel at gwen@ctparentunion.org or call 203-443-3203.