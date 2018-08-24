‘Coffee with a Cop’ Aims to Build Community

EAST HARTFORD — The East Hartford Police Department would like to build relationships – one coffee cup at a time.

The department is inviting everyone to sit with a cop and sip coffee in an effort “to bring police officers and the community members they serve together to discuss concerns and learn more about each other.”

The event, “Coffee With A Cop,” will be Sept. 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts, 303 Ellington Rd. in East Hartford.

Since 2016, the East Hartford Police Department has hosted a regular “Coffee with a Cop.” Organizers said there won’t be an agenda or speeches. Instead, residents will be able to spend some time with local police officers in a casual atmosphere and discuss their neighborhood, ask questions, share concerns, or stop by just to chat.

“The ‘Coffee with a Cop’ program gives us an opportunity to relax and chat with residents in a non-emergency setting,” said Police Chief Scott Sansom. “It allows access and opportunity for distraction-free conversations. If you have a few moments, stop by for a cup of coffee and a friendly chat with an officer.”

The “Coffee With A Cop” initiative is recognized on a national level for building community trust. In a short period of time, it allows citizens and police officers to get to know each other and discover mutual goals for the communities they live in and serve.