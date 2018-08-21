CRT to Host the Big Potato, Meals on Wheels

HARTFORD — The Community Renewal Team on Wednesday will be hosting the Big Idaho Potato as a means to attract Greater Hartford residents to services and programs available in the area.

The Big Idaho Potato is 28 feet long, 12 feet wide and weighs in at about 12,000 pounds. The public is invited to come see the world’s largest potato and at the same time support Meals on Wheels.

The massive tuber, hauled by tractor trailer, will be in the parking lot across the street from Community Renewal Team’s main office at 555 Windsor St. in Hartford. The event will be on Aug. 22 from noon to 4 p.m.

“There’s no better way to show people the importance of Meals on Wheels than with a gigantic potato being carried by an 18-foot wheeler,” said CRT’s Director of Nutrition Gariann Chiarella.

During the day, visitors can get a up close with the giant potato and enjoy food from local food trucks, including Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, Criollisimo Restaurant and the Rolling Dish.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about CRT’s various programs and services for the community, including Early Care and education, Youth Build Meals on Wheels and more.

The Big Idaho Potato is being carried from coast to coast by the Idaho Potato Commission. The special appearance is to support CRT’s Meals on Wheels program.