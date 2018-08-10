HARTFORD — The state’s annual sales tax free week is slated for Aug. 19 through Aug. 25, a time when residents can save on back to school shopping.

Sales Tax Free Week allows retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 exempt from tax.

Connecticut shoppers are expected to save big.

“Sales Tax Free Week has become an anticipated tradition in Connecticut, offering savings on a variety of clothing and footwear purchases at a time of year when families do their back-to-school shopping,” said Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) Commissioner Scott Jackson. “Sales Tax Free Week is a great platform to promote Connecticut’s retail sector, and an opportunity for shoppers to take advantage of savings and incentives.”

Connecticut retailers traditionally offer additional clothing and footwear discounts during sales tax free week. Tax is calculated on the final sales price of an item, after all reductions and coupons are applied. Items that cost $100 or more are subject to sales and use tax for the entire price of that item.

For more information, visit the DRS home page at http://www.ct.gov/DRS (look for CT Sales Tax Free Week button).