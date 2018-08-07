CRT to Offer Free Summer Meals for Kids

HARTFORD — The Community Renewal Team will once again offer free breakfast and lunch to children in Hartford and Middlesex counties.

This important program provides this free service to students during the critical summer months when school is not in session.

“When school is out for the summer, children really need access to healthy, tasty breakfasts and lunches to supplement their daily nutritional needs,” said Gariann Chiarella, Director of Nutrition for CRT. “We are proud to once again be a part of this vital program that helps to prevent childhood hunger here in Central Connecticut. CRT has been a part of this annual program for over the past 20 years.”

More than 1,300 breakfasts per day will be served, and more than 1,900 lunches per day will be served.

CRT’s Summer Food Service Program will be offered in the following cities and towns: East Hartford, Enfield, Farmington, Glastonbury, Hartford, Middletown, Portland, and Windsor Locks.