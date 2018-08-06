CHS Appoints New Director

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Historical Society has appointed a new director of the Connecticut Cultural Heritage Arts Program: Katharine Schramm.

Schramm will replace Lynn Williams who will retire in October.

Schramm previously worked at Indiana University Press where she was assistant acquisitions editor. She worked as a folklorist and in museum curation at Indiana University’s Mathers Museum of World Cultures and with Indiana’s state folklore and folklife agency, Traditional Arts Indiana.

As the new CCHAP director, Schramm will continue Williamson’s work overseeing exhibits and events from Connecticut’s diverse base of folk artists who preserve traditional ethnic art forms and cultural practices.

Schramm also will continue CCHAP’s fieldwork efforts to document and preserve these communities, giving important support to unknown or under-represented artists.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Kate join the CHS in this role nurturing the traditional arts that add so much texture to the fabric of Connecticut’s artistic heritage and culture,” said Jody Blankenship, CEO of the CHS. “Kate brings wonderful creativity and enthusiasm to CCHAP and the CHS. At the same time, we are deeply thankful for the dedication Lynne Williamson has given CCHAP. She stepped in during a crucial time to help CCHAP transition to the CHS in 2015. Her mark is forever on this important program.”