Martin Luther King III to Visit Hartford

Posted on 03 August 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD —  Candidate for State Treasurer Shawn Wooden will be joined by Martin Luther King, III on a campaign rally in Hartford and Bloomfield this Saturday.

Wooden, the endorsed Democratic candidate, is facing Dita Bhargava in the Aug. 14 primary. That’s because five-term incumbent Treasurer Denise L. Nappier is not seeking re-election.

King, the oldest son of civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr and Coretta Scott, will be in Hartford and Bloomfield to support Wooden and to mark the 50th anniversary of his father’s passing.

King will also join about 20 other clergy for a meeting at The First Cathedral in Bloomfield hosted by Archbishop LeRoy Bailey, Jr.

King will also meet privately in Hartford with leaders of the Connecticut
NAACP.

