West Nile Virus Found in Keney Park

Posted on 01 August 2018 by The Hartford Guardian

HARTFORD — Mosquitoes found in Keney Park tested positive for West Nile virus, according to state officials.

But there are no reported illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Despite that, Mayor Luke Bronin asked that residents take precaution.

“Even though we see the West Nile virus in some form every year in Connecticut, I hope residents will take basic steps to prevent mosquito bites and report any potential West Nile virus infections to a health care professional,” Bronin said.

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found in more than 12 municipalities this year.

Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

